Faith in Hollywood Part Two

Dan Wooding Morning Show Interview-Stories From Pakistan

Dan Wooding interviews Little Boy actor and producer

Joni Eareckson Tada and Ken Tada discuss Global Access Conference

Dan Wooding introduces the ASSIST News Service

Mark Burnett and Roma Downey on AD The Bible Continues with ANS Founder Dan Wooding

Dan Wooding speaking at Hosanna Christian Fellowship on IDOP fro the Persecuted Church

Shaan Taseer, son of slain Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer, is booked for ‘hate speech’ following a Christmas message
His father was murdered after he had spoken up for Asia Bibi and against Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws By Dan Wooding, Founder of ASSIST News Service LAHORE, PAKISTAN (ANS -...
Video shows Kidnapped Priest in Yemen Appealing for Help
Islamist terrorists killed 16 at nursing home By Michael Ireland, Senior Correspondent, ASSIST News Service (www.assistnews.net) ADEN, YEMEN (ANS, December 31, 2016) - A Catholic priest...
Urgent: Please help Persecuted Christians
The Deadline is Midnight tomorrow night: Time is running out By Stuart Lachlan Bennett, Special to ASSIST News Service LYNCHBURG, VA (ANS – December 30, 2015) -- Dear Subscribers and Friends...
Now is the Time to Act
Our suffering brothers and sisters need us to stand with them By Dan Wooding, Founder of ASSIST News Service LAKE FOREST, CA (ANS December 29, 2016) -- Every day, untold numbers of Christians in...
Bill Brown, Former President of Billy Graham’s World Wide Pictures, Has Had Part of His Right Leg Amputated
He is now recovering after serious surgery on Tuesday in Maui, Hawaii By Dan Wooding, Founder of ASSIST News Service MAUI, HAWAII (ANS – December 30, 2016) – William F. (Bill) Brown,...
  Britain accused of anti-Semitism
    Britain accused of anti-Semitism Echoes of 1930s as May government ‘betrays Israel’ By Charles Gardner, Special to ASSIST News Service (Writer’s Opinion) DONCASTER, UK (ANS – January 31, 2016) -- On the very eve of “celebrating” the centenary year of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the British Government has, in my opinion, once more betrayed the Jewish people. The pledge made through Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour 100 years ago next November, promising to do all in its power to re-settle God’s chosen people in their ancient land, was repeatedly broken in the 1920s and 30s as Britain kowtowed to Arab opposition. Nevertheless, they had set the ball rolling towards the re-birth of the Jewish state thanks to a combination of Zionist lobbying and evangelical Christian influence -- and for…
  Compassion or Judgment? What's Your 2017 New Year's Resolution?
    Compassion or Judgment? What's Your 2017 New Year's Resolution? By Jeremy Reynalds, Senior Correspondent, ASSIST News Service (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (December 31, 2016) -- They're all over Albuquerque and cities nationwide, holding a variety of signs designed to get you to fork over some spare change. Panhandling verbiage ranges from a simple, “Hungry. God bless,” to “Too honest to steal and too ugly to prostitute.” What do you do? Sometimes it can seem like you’re surrounded. Are they genuine, or is it a scam? Responses I’ve heard from people as they’ve observed Albuquerque’s proliferation of panhandlers have ranged from compassion to judgment and all points between. Of course, we can’t forget that everyone also has their own (usually anecdotal) story of the panhandler who makes $1,000 each day, “So no wonder they don't want to…
  Rick Wakeman Deserves the Accolades
    Rick Wakeman Deserves the Accolades By Brian Nixon, Special to ASSIST News Service ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (ANS – December 28, 2016) -- Growing up in the 1970’s and 1980’s the progressive rock band, Yes, was everywhere: from rock radio stations playing the classic song, Roundabout (released in 1971 on the album Fragile), to the highly praised album 90125, released in 1983. You couldn’t turn on the radio without some reference to the band. But here’s the thing: I wasn’t a huge Yes fan. Yeah, my brother owned Fragile* and I owned 90125, but beyond that my interest lay in the post-punk scene I was immersed. But it was a different story for Yes’ keyboard player, Rick Wakeman. I was an admirer of the man and his amazing music. How I…
  Grandaddy: The Modesto Sound Makes a Comeback
    Grandaddy: The Modesto Sound Makes a Comeback By Brian Nixon, Special to ASSIST News Service ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (ANS – December 27, 2016) -- In the fall of 1990 I moved from San Jose, California to Modesto, California. I took a job at a local Brethren church, leaving a record contract with a post-punk band I was in. I also wanted to finish college (which I did). When I arrived in Modesto there wasn’t much of a music scene. Modesto was known more for farmland, Gallo wines, and Royal Robbins clothing. But that didn’t stop me from performing around town, particularly at the newly opened J Street Café. I played solo shows -- with guitar and harmonica, meeting people along the way, including my wife, Melanie. Another person I met was Jason…
  Do you have a Christmas heart? (Writer's Opinion)
    Do you have a Christmas heart? (Writer's Opinion) By Carol Round, Special to ASSIST News Service (Writer’s Opinion) GROVE, OK (ANS – December 24, 2016) -- “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” –Isaiah 9:6 (NIV). Are you ready for Christmas? I’ve been asked this question by friends, as well as those I meet at the grocery check-out, in the post office line and other public places where I’m waiting. Children are also waiting. Waiting to see what’s underneath the Christmas tree, wondering if they will receive the desires of their hearts. Time seems to stand still as they count down the days until Christmas. Others…
