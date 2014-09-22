Dan Wooding introduces the ASSIST News Service:

Now you can support ASSIST every time you shop on Amazon. With every purchase you make Amazon will donate 0.5% of the purchase price to ASSIST. It’s very easy to make this happen. All you need to do is shop via www.smile.amazon.com and select the charity of your choosing for your donation. I am asking that you make Aid to Special Saints in Strategic Times (ASSIST) your designated charity for the site. AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know with the same products, same prices and same service. It’s that simple!



I recommend you view the short video. After you make a purchase, click on the "Causes" tab and fill in the "Select a Cause – After Purchase" form. This form allows you to select your designated charity. Aid to Special Saints in Strategic Times (ASSIST) is located under the "Religious" section. You will only need to fill in the form the first time you make a purchase. Another way to help ASSIST is to make purchases through the Charitable Giving Foundation. Just go to the CGF website and everything is explained: charitablegivingfoundation.org